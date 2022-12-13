CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,176 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 20.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.66. The stock had a trading volume of 90,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,122. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.22.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

