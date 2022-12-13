CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 4.8% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $47,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.82. The stock had a trading volume of 80,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,122. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.