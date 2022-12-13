CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Increased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,224 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.8% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,122. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.22.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

