CyberDragon Gold Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.53 Billion (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 13th. CyberDragon Gold has a market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $83,570.60 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00513473 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $900.94 or 0.05073314 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,405.19 or 0.30437348 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

