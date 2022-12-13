CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Short Interest Update

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 103.7% from the November 15th total of 977,100 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,595,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 792,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 231.9% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,805,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 351,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 40,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,537. The company has a market cap of $107.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.47. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.60 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.84.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

