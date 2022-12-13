Dai (DAI) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Dai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $5.86 billion and approximately $305.76 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001936 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00513473 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $900.94 or 0.05073314 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,405.19 or 0.30437348 BTC.
Dai Token Profile
Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,859,339,424 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.
Buying and Selling Dai
