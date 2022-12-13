Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Down 87.0% in November

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Societe Generale raised their target price on Daimler Truck from €36.00 ($37.89) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTRUY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 28,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,618. Daimler Truck has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

