Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at BTIG Research

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.81.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.15. Datadog has a 12 month low of $66.45 and a 12 month high of $186.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,539.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 296,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $20,000,592.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 605,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 296,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $20,000,592.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 605,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $1,028,476.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,134,418.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and sold 197,661 shares valued at $15,032,294. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

