David Linetsky Sells 26,837 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) SVP David Linetsky sold 26,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $798,937.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,581.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Phreesia Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.11. 662,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upgraded Phreesia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Phreesia Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after buying an additional 349,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 28.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after buying an additional 1,363,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,814,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,205,000 after buying an additional 128,131 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 29.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,424,000 after buying an additional 670,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 39.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,403,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,089,000 after buying an additional 399,208 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.