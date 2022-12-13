David Linetsky Sells 26,837 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2022

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) SVP David Linetsky sold 26,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $798,937.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,581.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Phreesia Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.11. 662,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upgraded Phreesia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after buying an additional 349,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 28.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after buying an additional 1,363,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,814,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,205,000 after buying an additional 128,131 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 29.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,424,000 after buying an additional 670,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 39.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,403,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,089,000 after buying an additional 399,208 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.