Dean Michael Klisura Sells 8,694 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,572. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.09. The firm has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

