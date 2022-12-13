Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Update

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,200 shares, a growth of 264.5% from the November 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Deep Yellow Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DYLLF remained flat at $0.48 on Tuesday. 174,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,003. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. Deep Yellow has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

