DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 47.9% against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $676,860.88 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00529169 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $905.60 or 0.05191919 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,468.84 or 0.31353552 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DBC is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.