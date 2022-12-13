DeepBrain Chain Trading 55.4% Higher Over Last Week (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 55.4% against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $618,226.49 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

