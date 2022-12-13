Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Shares of DH opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 27.9% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 151.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

