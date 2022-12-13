DEI (DEI) Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00002083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a market cap of $2.77 billion and approximately $4,744.53 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.88 or 0.00437399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001189 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00018613 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

