Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €64.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($67.37) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($102.11) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

DHER opened at €40.00 ($42.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.39. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €23.88 ($25.14) and a 1 year high of €103.65 ($109.11). The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.94.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

