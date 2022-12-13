Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €68.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €68.00 ($71.58) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($67.37) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Shares of Delivery Hero stock remained flat at €40.00 ($42.11) on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 438,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €23.88 ($25.14) and a 12-month high of €103.65 ($109.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

