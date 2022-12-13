Dent Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $69.61 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dent Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

