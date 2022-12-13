Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 25,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,598,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $547.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 29.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 20.0% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 30,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 32.5% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

