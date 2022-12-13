Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 25,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,598,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on DM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Desktop Metal Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $547.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal
About Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Desktop Metal (DM)
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.