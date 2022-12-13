Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

WST has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST traded up $10.62 on Tuesday, reaching $251.90. 570,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,846. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.57. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $475.00.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,787,000 after buying an additional 502,186 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $385,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $1,670,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 106,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,639,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

