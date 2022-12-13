Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Up 96.7% in November

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 96.7% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBOEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($208.42) to €202.00 ($212.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($184.21) to €170.00 ($178.95) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($208.11) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.86.

DBOEY traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 80,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,310. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

