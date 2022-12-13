Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Up 96.7% in November

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 96.7% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBOEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($208.42) to €202.00 ($212.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($184.21) to €170.00 ($178.95) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($208.11) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.86.
Deutsche Börse Price Performance
DBOEY traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 80,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,310. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Börse (DBOEY)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.