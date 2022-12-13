DFI.Money Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.98 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One DFI.Money token can currently be purchased for about $1,370.13 or 0.07719010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. DFI.Money has a market cap of $52.88 million and approximately $32.98 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney.

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

