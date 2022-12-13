DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on DHI Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barrington Research started coverage on DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DHI Group stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $7.57.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. DHI Group had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,568,000 after buying an additional 290,714 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after buying an additional 113,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,636,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after acquiring an additional 105,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DHI Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,193,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 83,453 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 66,890 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

