Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 22,122 shares.The stock last traded at $38.10 and had previously closed at $36.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Distribution Solutions Group to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Distribution Solutions Group Stock Up 3.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $733.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $312,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $524,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $660,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Distribution Solutions Group
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company. It provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturer, and the industrial technologies markets. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR)
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.