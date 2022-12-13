Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 22,122 shares.The stock last traded at $38.10 and had previously closed at $36.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Distribution Solutions Group to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $733.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Distribution Solutions Group ( NASDAQ:DSGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $347.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $312,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $524,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $660,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Distribution Solutions Group

(Get Rating)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company. It provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturer, and the industrial technologies markets. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.