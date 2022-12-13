district0x (DNT) Achieves Market Cap of $12.14 Million

district0x (DNT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. district0x has a total market capitalization of $12.14 million and approximately $154,486.21 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One district0x token can now be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, district0x has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00513473 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $900.94 or 0.05073314 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,405.19 or 0.30437348 BTC.

district0x Token Profile

district0x’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for district0x is district0x.io. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling district0x

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts.Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community.The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

