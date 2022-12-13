DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the November 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DNBBY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Nordea Equity Research raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DNB Bank ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

DNB Bank ASA Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DNBBY stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.88. 64,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,254. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.