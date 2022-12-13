Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Update

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the November 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Dogness (International)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dogness (International) by 18.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Dogness (International) in the first quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Dogness (International) by 60.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 443,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 168,076 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dogness (International) in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dogness (International) in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dogness (International) alerts:

Dogness (International) Price Performance

Shares of DOGZ traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. 105,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.60. Dogness has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dogness (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.