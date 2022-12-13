Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for 0.6% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 294,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $244.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,364. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.92.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.29.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.