Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,856 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $19,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.40. 14,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $177.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.97.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

