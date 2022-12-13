DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne Sells 47,093 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $2,570,335.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DoorDash stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.24. 6,129,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,844,204. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.61. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.30. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $159.64.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 16,080.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

