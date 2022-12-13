DP Poland (LON:DPP) Trading Down 2.3%

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.11 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.35 ($0.10). 89,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 223,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.55 ($0.10).

The company has a market cap of £59.48 million and a PE ratio of -5.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.72, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. In addition, it provides sub-franchisees. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 121 Domino's Pizza stores.

