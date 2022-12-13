Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4446 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Dream Unlimited Price Performance
Shares of DRUNF remained flat at $21.11 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. Dream Unlimited has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $40.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
About Dream Unlimited
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
