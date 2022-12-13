DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance
NYSE DTF opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (DTF)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.