DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE DTF opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. ( NYSE:DTF Get Rating ) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.33% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

