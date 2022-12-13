Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.27.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $102.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.55. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.