Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the November 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Dundee Price Performance

Shares of Dundee stock remained flat at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,104. Dundee has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 27.45 and a quick ratio of 27.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a market cap of $89.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Dundee alerts:

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.