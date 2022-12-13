e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.65, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.57. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,537,297.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,441,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,744 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,537,297.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,441,145.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,753 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,633 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 256.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

