EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $22.52 Million

EAC (EAC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 13th. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0751 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges. EAC has a total market capitalization of $22.52 million and approximately $16,310.87 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EAC has traded down 51.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00437159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00020909 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001188 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00018613 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.07436417 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $10,826.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

