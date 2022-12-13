eCash (XEC) Price Down 1.8% This Week

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $560.22 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,742.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.87 or 0.00613491 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00260895 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00049873 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000645 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,251,217,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,251,242,173,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
