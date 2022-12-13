Efinity Token Price Tops $0.0879 (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 13th. Efinity Token has a market cap of $49.54 million and approximately $946,042.31 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for $0.0879 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Efinity Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.19 or 0.00516338 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $900.97 or 0.05046309 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,462.14 or 0.30593279 BTC.

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,312,068 tokens. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.