Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Update

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the November 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eiffage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eiffage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Eiffage Stock Performance

Eiffage stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.87. 1,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680. Eiffage has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $22.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.