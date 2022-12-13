EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.43. 6,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,690. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average is $76.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $89.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

