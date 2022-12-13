EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,990,000 after acquiring an additional 825,212 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,836,000 after purchasing an additional 820,495 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,382,000.

STIP stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.78. 5,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,094. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $106.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.47.

