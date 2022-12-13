ELIS (XLS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $64.46 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 13th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $64.46 million and approximately $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00012892 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00034829 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00042985 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005599 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00020409 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00241459 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32240479 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.