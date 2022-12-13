Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 28,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 682,444 shares.The stock last traded at $13.90 and had previously closed at $13.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.
Ellington Financial Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 21.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.
Ellington Financial Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 124.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,255,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 696,392 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,639,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 609,637 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $3,801,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $4,913,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 290.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 271,270 shares during the period. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
