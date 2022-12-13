Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 28,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 682,444 shares.The stock last traded at $13.90 and had previously closed at $13.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 21.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.08%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 124.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,255,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 696,392 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,639,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 609,637 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $3,801,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $4,913,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 290.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 271,270 shares during the period. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

