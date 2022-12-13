Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of ESBA stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.90. 5,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,862. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. Empire State Realty OP has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $11.23.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty OP

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empire State Realty OP stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

