Energi One Day Trading Volume Hits $244,749.15 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001437 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $15.11 million and approximately $244,749.15 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00077565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00055377 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00023631 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004830 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,107,365 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.