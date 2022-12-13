Energi Reaches Market Cap of $15.28 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $15.28 million and approximately $271,957.08 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00077646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00054571 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00023867 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004751 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,156,585 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

