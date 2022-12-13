Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Short Interest Down 48.3% in November

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the November 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Enstar Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Enstar Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.36. 7,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,955. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $27.06.

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

