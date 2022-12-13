Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $111.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Entegris alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 1,057.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 264.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entegris has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.