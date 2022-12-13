EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Boosted by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,393 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi raised its stake in EOG Resources by 31.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,707,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $547,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,130 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 63.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $488,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,980 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $124.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.05.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

